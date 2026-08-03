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Home / The School Tribune / 25th edition of ‘Swar Udgam’organised

25th edition of ‘Swar Udgam’organised

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:42 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised the 25th edition of ‘Swar Udgam’, an Inter-School Hindustani Classical Vocal and Geet/Ghazal Competition, at Tagore Theatre. Students from schools across the Tricity and adjoining regions participated enthusiastically in the Hindustani Classical Vocal (classes VI-VIII) and Geet/Ghazal (classes IX–X) categories. The event was judged by eminent music personalities, while the host school’s entries remained non-competitive. In the Hindustani Classical Vocal category, Harjot Kaur of Satluj Public School secured first position, followed by Amrit Kaur of IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School in second place and Vandana Prabhakar of AKSIPS-45 in third. Sonam Paliwal of Divya Public School received the consolation prize. In the Geet/Ghazal category, Sargam Vohra of Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, bagged first position, while Ananyaa Dutt Sharma of IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School and Mishti Garg of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, secured second and third positions, respectively. Hazel of AKSIPS-45 received the consolation prize. The founders and Directors congratulated the participants and highlighted the importance of such competitions in nurturing young talent, building confidence, and preserving India’s rich musical heritage.

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