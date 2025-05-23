3-day inter-house cultural extravaganza concludes at The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala
The school concluded its three-day inter-house cultural extravaganza. The event served as a platform for students to exhibit their talents and skills through traditional and Western dance performances, along with presentations of classic fairy tale dramas ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Winnie the Pooh’, and ‘Peter Pan’. Equally outstanding were the Punjabi drama and Hindi drama, which shed light on important contemporary challenges.
