Home / The School Tribune / 3-day teacher training workshop organised

3-day teacher training workshop organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
A three-day training workshop was organised at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, focusing on the academic and professional development of teachers. The workshop was conducted by renowned trainer Dr Sanjay Chugh, who explained the concept of a “happy classroom”. He emphasised the importance of new classroom management techniques, creative methods for maintaining discipline, and developing a culture of healthy competition and cooperation among students. Through group activities, charts, and videos, teachers were taught how to tailor teaching to children’s interests. This not only boosts students’ confidence but also strengthens their academic performance. Renowned trainer Mitali emphasised environmental protection and creating a plastic-free campus, sensitising teachers on how to reduce plastic use at the school and societal levels. She also encouraged teachers to educate children about the environment and cultivate the habit of using plastic alternatives.

