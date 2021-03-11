3 lakh mothers in Kerala to get trained in cyber safety

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4

Around 3 lakh mothers in Kerala would be provided training in cyber safety from Saturday onwards. The state government has entrusted the training task to Little KITEs IT Clubs set-up by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

K.Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE said the cyber safety training would be imparted on a first come-first serve basis, who register in the High Schools which have Little KITE IT Clubs. "The training programme would be completed within three hours, including five sessions of 30 minutes each.

The first session would be an introductory session on new technologies comprising smart phones, internet and its safe usage.

The second session would focus on the usage of mobile phones and the safety of passwords such as OTPs and PINs. The unseen side of news which focuses on identifying fake news, FACTS Checking, and preventing Fake News forms the third session. The fourth session which is titled athe Traps in Internet' will highlight on cyber attacks and precautions to be taken while undertaking online transactions.

The final session takes the participants through Internet-the World with infinite scope,” said Sadath.

The training would be conducted in batches of 30 participants which would be led by 4 Little KITES members of that school along with teachers who are KITE Masters. Training for the state and district level trainers has been completed for 4,000 teachers and 8,000 students and all arrangements have been made for the massive training to be held from May 7 to 20", added Sadath.

It is an attempt to create awareness about the importance of cyber-safety and its secured usage among teachers, students and parents in the present scenario where online systems are expanded to almost all areas. IANS

