35 students clear NDA exam

As many as 35 students of Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali, have cleared the NDA exam. These students will join the National Defence Academy for training. While honouring the students, Director, MRSAFPI, Maj Gen H Chauhan (VSM) said since its first AFPI Course, which passed out in 2013, the school has sent 270 cadets to NDA and various other Military & Naval Academies and 141 of these have already been commissioned as officers till date. Chairman AS Bajwa said the partnership applauds the efforts of 47 cadets out of 57 who cleared the written NDA successfully. An unprecedented pass percentage of 82.5%. speaks volumes of the unparalleled partnership. The school wished them good luck for the final round of the SSB.

