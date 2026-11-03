37th National Youth Parliament concludes

The 37th National Youth Parliament, hosted by PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh, concluded successfully at the Air Force Station 3 BRD auditorium, with 275 students from five Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) regions participating. Ram Kumar Kashyap, Haryana MLA and former Rajya Sabha member, was the chief guest, alongside distinguished officials. Students showcased their understanding of parliamentary procedures, democratic values and contemporary issues, demonstrating critical thinking, communication and leadership skills. The team from the Delhi Region secured first place, followed by the Gurugram Region in second place and the Jammu Region in third. The event promoted constitutional awareness, responsible citizenship, national integration and youth leadership.

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