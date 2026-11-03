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Home / The School Tribune / 37th National Youth Parliament concludes

37th National Youth Parliament concludes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:33 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The 37th National Youth Parliament, hosted by PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh, concluded successfully at the Air Force Station 3 BRD auditorium, with 275 students from five Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) regions participating. Ram Kumar Kashyap, Haryana MLA and former Rajya Sabha member, was the chief guest, alongside distinguished officials. Students showcased their understanding of parliamentary procedures, democratic values and contemporary issues, demonstrating critical thinking, communication and leadership skills. The team from the Delhi Region secured first place, followed by the Gurugram Region in second place and the Jammu Region in third. The event promoted constitutional awareness, responsible citizenship, national integration and youth leadership.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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