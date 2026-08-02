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Home / The School Tribune / 3rd Himachal Pradesh State Swimming Championship concludes

3rd Himachal Pradesh State Swimming Championship concludes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:00 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The 3rd Himachal Pradesh State Swimming Championship 2026, hosted by The Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded on a high note with a colourful prize distribution ceremony celebrating exceptional sporting talent from across the state. Nearly 300 swimmers representing schools and districts across the state participated in the two-day championship, making it one of the largest school swimming events in the state. The valedictory ceremony was graced by Gaurav Mahajan (HPAS), Additional Director, Department of Youth Services & Sports, Government of Himachal Pradesh, as the chief guest. Congratulating the young swimmers, he applauded their determination, discipline and sportsmanship and commended the school for organising the championship to such high standards. The school emerged as the overall champions with 516 points, ahead of Pinegrove School on 462 points. The school also secured the Boys' Team Championship with 306 points, while Pinegrove School claimed the Girls' Team Championship with 239 points. Best Swimmer awards were presented to Shivanya Garg, Netranjana Singh, Vaara Joon, Rithvi Gupta, Bhagyavardka Verma and Myra Miglani in the girls' categories,and Rayaansh Gupta, Kabir Sharma, Atharv Singh, Arjun Sinha, Adhiraj Singh and Bhushan Thakur in the boys' categories. Speaking on the occasion, Headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta said, "Sport is one of the finest classrooms for building resilience, leadership and character. We are delighted to have hosted the championship and witnessed such exceptional talent from across the state. Every participant deserves appreciation for their determination and sportsmanship. We are especially proud of our swimmers for winning the overall championship." The event concluded with the presentation of trophies, medals and certificates, reinforcing the school’s commitment to promoting competitive sport and nurturing young sporting talent in the state.

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