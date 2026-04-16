3rd Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament underway

The 8th Amanjit Memorial Cricket Tournament commenced with thrilling action on Day 2. Strawberry Fields High School clinched victory in Match 1, defeating Dev Samaj School, Chandigarh, by 98 runs, with Vyon of SFHS, Chandigarh, adjudged Man of the Match. In match 2, Learning Paths School defeated The Lawrence School, Sanawar, by 85 runs. Arin was declared Man of the Match. The 3rd Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament also witnessed exciting encounters. Learning Paths School, Mohali, defeated Carmel Convent in Match 2 of the morning session on Day 1. In the evening session, YPS Mohali (Yellow Team) registered a well-contested win against YPS Patiala, with Nehmat Maan emerging as the highest scorer of the match. In another fixture, Strawberry Fields High School secured a convincing victory over Shemrock School, Mohali. The morning session of the second day featured a nail-biting contest between YPS Mohali (Blue Team) and Learning Paths School, in which Learning Paths School edged ahead with a 38-37 win. Strawberry Fields High School continued their winning streak by defeating YPS Mohali (Yellow Team), with Kaumudi Guglani of SFHS finishing as the top scorer.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement