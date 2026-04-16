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Home / The School Tribune / 3rd Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament underway

3rd Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament underway

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:53 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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The 8th Amanjit Memorial Cricket Tournament commenced with thrilling action on Day 2. Strawberry Fields High School clinched victory in Match 1, defeating Dev Samaj School, Chandigarh, by 98 runs, with Vyon of SFHS, Chandigarh, adjudged Man of the Match. In match 2, Learning Paths School defeated The Lawrence School, Sanawar, by 85 runs. Arin was declared Man of the Match. The 3rd Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Basketball Tournament also witnessed exciting encounters. Learning Paths School, Mohali, defeated Carmel Convent in Match 2 of the morning session on Day 1. In the evening session, YPS Mohali (Yellow Team) registered a well-contested win against YPS Patiala, with Nehmat Maan emerging as the highest scorer of the match. In another fixture, Strawberry Fields High School secured a convincing victory over Shemrock School, Mohali. The morning session of the second day featured a nail-biting contest between YPS Mohali (Blue Team) and Learning Paths School, in which Learning Paths School edged ahead with a 38-37 win. Strawberry Fields High School continued their winning streak by defeating YPS Mohali (Yellow Team), with Kaumudi Guglani of SFHS finishing as the top scorer.

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