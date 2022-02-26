Testing Times

5 tips to score well in Class X math CBSE Board exam

5 tips to score well in Class X math CBSE Board exam

Istock

Neetin Agrawal 

The CBSE Term 2 board exams for Class X are scheduled to be held in the month of March. Students are gearing up and striving hard for one of the most important exams of their academic life. Having spent months preparing for the board exams, it is important to maintain composure and follow the right advice to make the most of your final month.

 Indeed, mathematics and science are among the challenging subjects in board exams. If prepared well, these two subjects could form the foundation of your success in the Term 2 board exams. Hence, it is advisable to have a thorough strategy in place for mathematics and science. To help you with the same, here are five hacks that every student should follow for mathematics.

Key Hacks for Mathematics

1.   Emphasise on important topics

Studying according to the weightage of topics helps you identify the key areas of the subject. For instance, Algebra has a weightage of 10 marks in total. Hence, it is wise to focus on algebraic topics like Quadratic Equations and Arithmetic Progressions. Similarly, topics like circles from Geometry are unmissable and should be prepared thoroughly to reap the maximum benefits during the exam.

 A detailed breakup of the marks per topic can be found below.

 Topic                                      Marks

Algebra                                   10

Geometry                                09

Trigonometry                          07

Mensuration                           06

Statistics and Probability       08

 2.   Solve, check, repeat

To ace mathematical concepts, experts suggest that students should frequently solve and practice the problems mentioned in the textbooks. Indeed, mathematics is a high-scoring subject and could play an important role in enhancing your final score. Regular practice of solving mathematical problems will help you ensure a firm hold on the concepts. Moreover, it instils a sense of confidence when you encounter similar problems or questions in the exam.

3.   List down formulae

Mathematics consists of several formulae, concepts and theorems. Many times, students might find it difficult to recall the formula or theorem during the exam. Hence, it is strongly suggested that students should list down formulae and theorems as separate copies or crisp notes. This list shall come in handy when revising right before the exam.

4.   Focus on NCERT

NCERT book remains the ultimate guide for all your mathematical needs. Be thorough with each and every question in the NCERT book. It is also advisable to go through each of the solved examples mentioned in the book. NCERT textbooks are not only sufficient for the entire Term 2 syllabus but are also sufficient to cover the basics of the topics in a simple and easy-to-understand manner.

5.   Allocate Time Better

Time management is your ultimate key in acing mathematics exams. You should prioritise time according to the weightage of every question. This can be achieved only by solving frequent mock tests and previous year papers. Mock tests and previous year papers shall help you in implementing the time management strategies. Refer to the below table for better insights.

 Question Weightage                                                  Time Allocation

1 mark                                                                        2 - 2.25 minutes

2 marks                                                                     4.25 - 4.5 minutes

3 marks                                                                     6.5 - 6.75 minutes

4 marks                                                                     9 - 9.25 minutes

 As you edge closer to the exam day, there might be moments when you face study doubts and queries. During such times, you should seek support from doubt resolution platforms like Toppr answr. Such platforms connect you with subject-matter experts 24x7 to get all your queries answered instantly. Hence, a meticulous study pattern along with the judicious use of e-learning tools will help you ace Class X board examinations.

All the best!

The writer is Senior Vice President, Knowledge , Toppr.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US sanctions on Russia will impact India too

2
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Norms tweaked, Punjab may lose BBMB slot

4
Nation

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

5
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

6
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

8
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

9
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

10
Nation

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

Don't Miss

View All
Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Top Stories

198 killed, 1000 wounded amid Russian invasion: Ukraine minister

198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister

Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport

Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...

Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speak with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Admn terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Power Outage: Chandigarh administration terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Chandigarh power crisis: Move to shield culprits contrary to SC decision, says High Court

Chandigarh Rose festival gets off to a colourful start

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

‘Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity’

'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Students in Ukraine: Helpline number flooded with calls

With majority of adults vaccinated, focus on teen vaccination now

8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Mayor

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

NGT panel reviews progress of district environment plan

NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Patiala MC ad revenue doubled during elections

Punjabi University students remember scientists from undivided Punjab

Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28