5 SD school girls bag medals in boxing meet

PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, celebrated the remarkable achievement of its students at the Under-19 CBSE Cluster Boxing Girls Championship, held in Jhajjar, Haryana. The young boxers won five medals, with Sakshi, Ishika and Gurseerat securing gold, Niti winning silver and Shraddha earning bronze. Principal Monica Sharma and the school management congratulated the medal winners, appreciating their dedication, discipline and determination.

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