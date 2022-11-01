51st KVS National Sports Meet for Boys begins

The curtain raiser event of the 51st KVS National Sports Meet for Boys U-14, 17 &19 was held on the premises of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. The five-day tournament is featuring 1,253 participants from 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation. Gurdev Singh Gill, former Commandant (Punjab Police), Arjuna Awardee (football) was the chief guest. The guest of honour was Dr Sourabh Lakhanpal, Senior Dean, LPU. T Brahmanandam, Assistant Commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh, presented the welcome address at the inaugural function. The programme commenced with the auspicious ceremony of lamp lighting followed by flag hoisting. The biggest applause was reserved for the ceremonial march past performed by the students of 25 diverse regions of India. With the oath-taking ceremony, the participants truly got into the spirit of the event. Spectacular cultural performances showcased by the students kept the audience enthralled. The chief guest in his address reiterated the importance of sports in students’ life. He applauded the role of the KVS in conducting such activities for the overall development of students. Speaking of the sports spirit, Dr Saurabh Lakhanpal mentioned that the victory of the players and their outstanding display on the sporting field pave the way for the nation’s success in other arenas too. At the end, vote of thanks was proposed by Karambir Singh, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 4. In the inaugural matches, Ahmedabad defeated Chennai by a score of 45-39 in kabaddi, while Lucknow outplayed Delhi by 13-7 in ahandball match.