63rd Foundation Day of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan celebrated

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh, celebrated the 63rd Foundation Day of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The event, which doubled as the ceremony, was presided over by Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, Chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) along with other dignitaries, includingJyoti Gupta, guest of honour, Satvinder Singh, CADO & Nominee Chairman, VMC, KV-31, and Deepali Singh, guest of honour, members of alumni & ex-staff of the vidyalaya. The celebrations commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a soulful rendition of ‘Saraswati Vandana’ by the school choir followed by green welcome to the chair and other guests. Principal Subhash Chand welcomed the gathering, highlighting the school’s commitment to fulfilling KVS mission and the NEP 2020 vision of empowering learners and fostering national integration. Students showcased a vibrant array of performances, including ‘Saraswati Vandana’, dance with environmental theme, and traditional dances that reflected the rich heritage of “Vibrant Bharat”. Some of the prominent alumni also expressed their nostalgic feeling for the school. Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, chief guest and Jyoti Gupta, guest of honour, in the company the venue principal Subhash Chand awarded trophies and certificates to meritorious students for their outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. In his keynote speech, Air Commodore Gupta congratulated the staff and students on the 63rd Foundation Day of the KVS. The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by SK Yadav, Vice-Principal of the school, and the singing of the national anthem.

