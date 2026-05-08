65th Foundation Day of Punjabi University celebrated

The 65th Foundation Day of Punjabi University, Patiala, was celebrated during the morning assembly of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala. Eminent Punjabi writer Dr Darshan Singh Asht graced the event. He addressed the students, highlighting the remarkable achievements of the university from its inception to the present day. Schoolteacher Dr Komal Rajdev recited a poem. A drawing competition was organised, in which students participated enthusiastically and prizes were later distributed to the winners. School in-charge Satvir Singh expressed his gratitude to Dr Darshan Singh Asht for sparing his valuable time for the school. He congratulated the students and staff for their active participation. All members of the school staff were present at the event.
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