8-year-old becomes youngest kid to recite Sanskrit sutras in record time

Mumbai, February 8

Ahaan Shah, a student of Class III of Orchids – The International School, Orlem, Mumbai Branch is now an Official Record Holder in the India Book of Records. Eight-year-old Ahaan etched his name in the prestigious record as the youngest child to recite 128 sutras from first aid of Ashtadhyayi Sutra Paath in 3 minutes 14 seconds and 128 milliseconds.

Ahaan developed an interest in learning Sanskrit language at the age of four years and is now pursuing his passion in the advanced level of the language. Apart from his liking for India’s ancient language, Ahaan has also been a step ahead in the top three competitive exams like pre-school bee, olympiads and chess competitions.

Commenting on his achievement Jayashri Bhake, Principal of his school, said, " We are proud of Ahaan's achievement. It's always a pleasure to see our students reaching to the glories of success and self-attainment. We are likewise thrilled to see his enthusiasm and passion for learning the Sanskrit language.”