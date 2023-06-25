81 per cent of edtech platform users face refund, trust issues: Survey

PTI
New Delhi, June 25
Around 81 per cent of people surveyed have faced issues around fee refund, trust, transparency and others from edtech platforms, according to online survey platform LocalCircles.
The survey conducted between February 16 and June 15, 2023, found that 32 per cent of users have faced issues with BYJU'S, 10 per cent each with Unacademy and Udemy, 3 per cent each with Vedantu and Simplilearn and 2 per cent with Physics Wallah, LocalCircles said in a report.
"81 per cent of online education platform users surveyed indicated that they had faced one or more issues in the last 24 months," LocalCircles said.
The survey received around 32,000 responses but the number of responses varied from question to question.
The query around the kind of issues that edtech users face received nearly 12,000 responses comprising issues around teaching staff changes/ effectiveness issues, refund issues, and trust issues like false promises and transparency issues.
In response to the survey, a Physics Wallah spokesperson said that the company is fully committed to ensuring student satisfaction and swiftly resolving any issues they encounter.
"With an exceptional success rate of over 99 per cent in resolving student tickets over the past 12 months, we prioritize providing timely responses to cater to students' needs," the spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Protesting wrestlers rule out hitting roads again, say will fight against WFI chief in the court now
A few minutes after posting the statement, Vinesh and Sakshi...
‘Bombed six Muslim nations’: Sitharaman slams Obama for comments on Indian Muslims
Oppn can’t defeat PM politically, using west-based toolkits ...
Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation
This come a day after the home minister chaired an all-party...
Egypt's highest honour 'Order of the Nile' conferred on PM Modi
This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi
China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials
Setting up communication towers and laying underground cable...