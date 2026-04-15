8th Amanjit Memorial & 3rd Maharaja Yadvindra Singh Basketball Tournament begin at YPS, Mohali,

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, witnessed a spirited start to the 8th Amanjit Memorial and the 3rd Maharaja Yadvindra Singh Basketball Tournament. While the Amanjit Memorial is dedicated to the memory of former student Amanjit Singh, the Maharaja Yadvindra Singh Basketball Tournament pays homage to the legacy of the school's founder. This year, eight schools from across the Tricity are participating in the Amanjit Memorial Cricket Tournament, with an equal number of teams competing in the basketball tournament. The opening ceremony saw Director Major General TPS Waraich welcome the participating teams and encourage students to develop a love for sport while building lasting connections over the course of the event. The school sports captain took the oath on behalf of all participants. Amanjit Singh's parents were also present at the ceremony. The opening day saw thrilling action in the morning session. The school comfortably won Match 1, defeating Dev Samaj School, Chandigarh, by 10 wickets. The second match between YPS, Patiala, and The Lawrence School, Sanawar resulted in a 126-run victory for YPS Patiala. The basketball court was also dominated by the school girls' team, who registered a comprehensive victory with an impressive performance.
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