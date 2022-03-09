97th Founders’ Day of St Edward’s School celebrated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

The 97th Founders’ Day of St Edward’s School, Shimla, was celebrated today. The function began with the unfurling of the school flag by Major General Shivinder Singh, head of department and consultant, Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Command Hospital, Lucknow, and an alumnus of the school, followed by the school anthem and lighting of a lamp.

The chief guest shared the memories of his school days and expressed happiness at the growth of the school. The activities, including musical rendition and poem recitation, were conducted followed by a panel discussion on the topic, ‘The fourth pillar (media and its relevance)’.

The school also commemorated the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, an alumnus, whose valour will always inspire the generations for ages.

A student proposed the vote of thanks to all dignitaries on behalf of the school. This was followed by the National Anthem. The function was executed under the guidance of the school principal, Reverend Father Anil Wilson Sequeira. The official Instagram account of the school was also launched.

The special achievers of the school Sunita Jaggi and Punita Sharma were also felicitated for their dedicated services. The school, founded by Irish Christian Brothers on March 9, 1925, has produced many distinguished alumni, who have made the school and the country proud.