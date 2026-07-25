A balanced approach trumps digital exclusion

In today’s digital age, social media has become an inseparable part of daily life. Platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, TikTok, and X have changed the way people communicate, learn and entertain themselves. While these platforms offer countless opportunities, they have also raised serious concerns, especially regarding children and teenagers. This has led to a growing debate across the world: Should social media be banned for children under the age of 16?

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Those in favour of the ban argue that social media poses significant risks to young minds. Teenagers are at a stage where their personalities, emotions, and self-confidence are still developing. Constant exposure to edited photos, unrealistic lifestyles and the pressure to gain likes and followers often leads to anxiety, depression, loneliness and poor self-esteem.

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Another major concern is cyberbullying. Unlike traditional bullying, online harassment can happen at any time and reach a large audience within seconds. Hurtful comments, rumours, and online threats can leave lasting emotional scars. In addition, many teenagers unknowingly share personal information, making them vulnerable to online predators, identity theft, and scams. Social media also affects academic performance.

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Hours spent scrolling through endless videos and posts reduce study time, disturb sleep, and decrease concentration.

However, completely banning social media may not be the perfect solution.

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Social media is also a powerful educational and communication tool. Students use it to watch educational videos, join study groups, learn new languages, discover hobbies, and stay informed about current events. It allows teenagers to remain connected with family and friends, especially those living far away.

Many young people have even used social media to raise awareness about social issues, showcase their talents, and start small businesses.

Critics of the ban believe that instead of restricting access completely, parents, schools, and technology companies should work together to promote responsible digital behaviour. Setting screen-time limits, teaching online safety, encouraging critical thinking, and monitoring children’s online activities can help teenagers use social media wisely without exposing them to unnecessary risks. Age verification systems, stronger privacy settings, and stricter action against harmful content can further improve online safety.

Several countries have already started discussing or introducing laws to limit children's access to social media, showing that governments are taking the issue seriously. However, every family and every child is different. A single rule may not suit everyone.

In conclusion, social media is neither entirely good nor entirely bad-it is a tool whose impact depends on how it is used. While protecting teenagers from its harmful effects is essential, a complete ban may deprive them of valuable opportunities for learning, creativity, and communication.

The best approach is to strike a balance by combining sensible regulations, parental guidance, digital education and responsible use.

Lianna Godara, VII, YPS, Mohali