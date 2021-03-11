A C N P Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur

Students of the school hosted their mothers on the special occasion of Mother’s Day. Attractive board displaying the creativity of the children were displayed. Rhymes recitation songs dance performance and many stories enactment mesmerized the students.The tiny tots came up with innovative ideas for their cards. It was a pleasure watching the children preparing something fresh." Letter of love" written by the junior students for their mothers were also displayed. The outcomes of their efforts were marvelous. Our Principal Mam, Mrs. Nandini Sood inspired the children inculcate virtuous deeds to ethical ways that makes the parents happy. All in all it was an enjoyable and memorable day for each and every child.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent
The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Devender Nara...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
P Chidambaram hits back at Kiren Rijiju over sedition law, says Law Minister has no authority to draw any ‘arbitrary Lakshman rekha’
Congress hails the Supreme Court's decision to put the sedit...
Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing