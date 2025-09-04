DT
PT
The School Tribune / A 'class teacher' like no other

A ‘class teacher’ like no other

Podium: The teacher who inspired me the most
Lavanya Sharma
Updated At : 04:24 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representation.
Every child has a teacher who leaves a special mark on their life. For me, that teacher is Shammi Ma’am, who was my class teacher when I was in Class II. She is the teacher who inspired me the most. I still remember the first day of Class II. I was nervous and quiet, but she welcomed me with her warm smile.

She made me feel comfortable and soon I started enjoying her classes. She always treated us like her own children and cared for everyone equally.What I loved most about her was her way of teaching. She explained lessons in such a simple and fun manner that even difficult topics became easy to understand. She used stories, activities and examples from our daily life, which made learning very interesting. Because of her, I became more confident in reading and writing.

I can never forget the day she made me the class monitor. At first, I was nervous about the responsibility, but she told me, “I trust you.” Her belief in me gave me courage. From that day, I learned how to be responsible and confident. That moment made me realise that I can achieve anything if I believe in myself.

Even though I am now in Class IV, the lessons she taught me still guide me every day.

