A classroom of hope

A few children gathered under a tree, eager to learn. There were no desks, blackboard or classroom walls. But there was a teacher who believed every child deserved an opportunity to study. That teacher was Pranita Biswas and the small class she began in Jagatpura, Mohali, would grow into Vriddhi, an educational and social welfare society helping thousands of children move towards a brighter future.

The idea took shape in 2016, after Pranita went through a difficult period. She had left her job to care for her ailing father. After his death, she searched for a new path. Her son Prachurjya Biswas, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, encouraged her to use her experience in education to help others. “I had spent years in the field of education, but life gave me an opportunity to look at education from a different perspective — through the eyes of children who had little or no access to it,” she says.

Pranita visited families in Jagatpura to understand why children from migrant worker households were not attending school. Some families moved frequently for work. Without Aadhaar cards, ration cards or proof of address, enrolling children in government schools could be difficult. Others needed their children to help earn money.

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Her first lessons took place beneath a tree. As more children arrived, she rented a small room so they could learn together. “I started teaching a few children under a tree. I never imagined that so many would eventually turn up,” she recalls. Starting Vriddhi was only the first step. Some children helped with domestic work; others sold flowers or fruit on the streets. Convincing families to choose education, especially for girls, required patience and trust.

“The first challenge was to convince parents to send their children to learn,” Pranita says. She wanted families to understand that education could open doors to more opportunities and a different future. Another test came during the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools and learning centres closed as families faced financial difficulties. Pranita continued paying rent for Vriddhi’s room so children would have a place to return to. She also distributed groceries and masks to families.

“Even during the lockdown, I never gave up the rented room. I continued paying the rent because I wanted the children to have a place to return to,” she recalls. Nearly ten years later, Vriddhi has helped facilitate the enrolment of nearly 1000 children in government schools across the Chandigarh tri-city region. Society members have adopted children to support their education, while scholarships have helped others continue studying. Pranita wanted children to move from the centre into formal schools and continue learning beyond Class V.

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Some of the most heartening outcomes of Vriddhi’s efforts are former students who have returned to the centre as teachers. Anjali, whose father works as a labourer and mother as a domestic help, is one such example. Having completed her graduation through Indira Gandhi National Open University’s distance-learning programme, she is now working at Vriddhi, teaching children at the very centre where she once began her own learning journey.

“I feel very happy to have returned to the place where I once studied. Today, I have completed my graduation and am earning a living by teaching other children here,” she says. Ashish joined Vriddhi at about 10, unable to recognise the alphabet. He completed Class X at a government school and is pursuing Class XI through the National Institute of Open Schooling. Today, he returns to teach art. “I know what this place has given me, and being able to contribute to it in my own way feels very special,” he says.

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For Pranita , Anjali and Ashish show what education can make possible. Children who once needed help are now helping others learn. Their journeys reflect Vriddhi’s values: learning, confidence, kindness and giving back. Biswas has no grand plan for the future. She hopes former students will take the organisation’s work forward, becoming its flag-bearers and helping more children find the opportunities that changed their own lives.

A classroom that began under a tree has helped thousands take steps towards school, and some learners have returned to teach the next group. Vriddhi’s story reminds us that change need not begin with a grand building or great resources. It can begin with one person, a few children and the belief that every dream deserves a chance. Her belief gave many children renewed hope.