A day steeped in love for mothers at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school conducted a special assembly to celebrate Mother’s Day. Students recited heart-warming poems and delivered inspiring speeches, expressing their appreciation and love for their mothers. The highlight of the event was a vibrant dance performance, beautifully choreographed and dedicated to the spirit of motherhood, which received loud applause from the audience. A special skit on Mother’s Day brought emotional moments to the forefront, portraying the sacrifices and unconditional love of mothers in everyday life. The assembly concluded with the screening of a special video presentation, celebrating the unique and irreplaceable bond between a mother and her child.

