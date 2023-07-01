Nehal Khurana
Going to visit my town,
I sat in a train.
It all started well
Until came in the pain.
Little kids laughing around,
Oldies playing songs and cards
All of it met a full stop
When everything broke into shards.
No, it wasn’t an accident.
A massacre it was
Dreamy eyes, now dead and lone,
Such a dreadful night it was.
Death is so uncertain
Warns you never before.
All of it is so sudden
That you can’t even ignore.
People live and die
Rule of nature says.
But O God! Did I always deserve a death like this?
Class X, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula
