Nehal Khurana

Going to visit my town,

I sat in a train.

It all started well

Until came in the pain.

Little kids laughing around,

Oldies playing songs and cards

All of it met a full stop

When everything broke into shards.

No, it wasn’t an accident.

A massacre it was

Dreamy eyes, now dead and lone,

Such a dreadful night it was.

Death is so uncertain

Warns you never before.

All of it is so sudden

That you can’t even ignore.

People live and die

Rule of nature says.

But O God! Did I always deserve a death like this?

Class X, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula