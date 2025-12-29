'A Family… A Rising Nation… A Thousand Dreams' presented

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, presented a magnificent annual show, titled “A Family… A Rising Nation… A Thousand Dreams” on the school grounds. The chief guest was Major General Bharat Mehtani, Additional Director General, NCC, PHHP &C Directorate. The event was adorned by the presence of members of the management of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, trustees of NEDT, and dignitaries Ritu Mehtani, wife of Major General Bharat Mehtani, and Hardeep Singh, municipal councillor of Ward No 30, Sector 41, Chandigarh. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp in the memory of Manjit D Singh, trustee, NEDT. A guard of honour by NCC cadets of the school set a tone of pride and patriotism as the celebrations unfolded. Principal Ritu Bali accorded a gracious welcome to the chief guest, dignitaries, and parents. She also shared with parents the notable achievements of the school and its students, applauding their excellence in academics, sports, and co-curricular fields. The annual show —presented by the Junior Wing, comprising students from Nursery to Class V — brought alive the essence of the theme through a vibrant blend of cultural and patriotic presentations. The storyline followed twins — a boy and a girl — who dream fearlessly, grow with values, and rise to fulfil their aspirations, symbolising the spirit of modern India that empowers its daughters, embraces innovation, and leads the world with strength and compassion. The Best House Trophy was awarded to Einstein House honouring the year-long excellence displayed in inter-house competitions. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, under whose aegis the annual show was conducted, appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

