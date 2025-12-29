DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / 'A Family… A Rising Nation… A Thousand Dreams' presented

'A Family… A Rising Nation… A Thousand Dreams' presented

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, presented a magnificent annual show, titled “A Family… A Rising Nation… A Thousand Dreams” on the school grounds. The chief guest was Major General Bharat Mehtani, Additional Director General, NCC, PHHP &C Directorate. The event was adorned by the presence of members of the management of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, trustees of NEDT, and dignitaries Ritu Mehtani, wife of Major General Bharat Mehtani, and Hardeep Singh, municipal councillor of Ward No 30, Sector 41, Chandigarh. The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp in the memory of Manjit D Singh, trustee, NEDT. A guard of honour by NCC cadets of the school set a tone of pride and patriotism as the celebrations unfolded. Principal Ritu Bali accorded a gracious welcome to the chief guest, dignitaries, and parents. She also shared with parents the notable achievements of the school and its students, applauding their excellence in academics, sports, and co-curricular fields. The annual show —presented by the Junior Wing, comprising students from Nursery to Class V — brought alive the essence of the theme through a vibrant blend of cultural and patriotic presentations. The storyline followed twins — a boy and a girl — who dream fearlessly, grow with values, and rise to fulfil their aspirations, symbolising the spirit of modern India that empowers its daughters, embraces innovation, and leads the world with strength and compassion. The Best House Trophy was awarded to Einstein House honouring the year-long excellence displayed in inter-house competitions. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, under whose aegis the annual show was conducted, appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts