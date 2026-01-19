A new Johny

Johny Johny
Yes Mama
Still sleeping
No Mama!
I heard snoring…
Ohhh, Mama!
Johny Johny
Yes Papa
Finished homework ???
What Papa!
No no no Papa!
Johny Johny
Yes teacher
Doing your work ??
Yes teacher
Show me please
No no teacher ????
Johny Johny?
Yes Mama?
Hiding phone
No mamma
Playing game
Yes no mamma
Johny Johny
Yes yes yes
Let's play
Yes yes yes
In the ground
Yes yes yes
Let's dance
Yes yes yes
Time for snacks
Yes yes yes
Homework first
Well no no no.
The writer is Class V student at St Xavier's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh
