A new Johny

Johny Johny

Yes Mama

Still sleeping

No Mama!

I heard snoring…

Ohhh, Mama!

Johny Johny

Yes Papa

Finished homework ???

What Papa!

No no no Papa!

Johny Johny

Yes teacher

Doing your work ??

Yes teacher

Show me please

No no teacher ????

Johny Johny?

Yes Mama?

Hiding phone

No mamma

Playing game

Yes no mamma

Johny Johny

Yes yes yes

Let's play

Yes yes yes

In the ground

Yes yes yes

Let's dance

Yes yes yes

Time for snacks

Yes yes yes

Homework first

Well no no no.

The writer is Class V student at St Xavier's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh