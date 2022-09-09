A proud day for yoga champs

Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, have excelled in various yoga competitions held in the Tricity. Maanvender, a student of Class IX, clinched a gold medal in the 'Second District Yoga Sports Championship', while Shanaya won a bronze and Avighan got fourth position. They have been selected for the state-level competition as well. The Yogis of Bhavan Vidyalaya won many prizes in the 'Tricity Yoga Championship' held at 'Brahmrishi Yoga Training College', Sector 19, Chandigarh. The boys' team comprising Rishit, Avighan, Ankur and Agam bagged the gold medal and girls' team consisting of Shanaya, Aahana, Tanvi and Sanvi won a silver medal. Anaisha has bagged a bronze medal and Rishit got fourth position in the 38th Haryana State yoga asanas sports championship 2022, which was held in Faridabad. Anaisha has been selected for the national yoga championship which will be held in Hoshiarpur. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated yoga teachers Meenakshi and Shivani for the splendid performance of Bhavan's ‘yogis’.