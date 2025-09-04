A role model for life

Throughout my years in school, I have had many teachers, each with their own style and personality. However, none have ever had the same impact on me as Neha Kapur has. She is unlike any teacher I have ever had-not just because of how she teaches, but because of who she is as a person.

From the very first class, she made English feel exciting and meaningful. She doesn't just stand at the front of the room and lecture. Instead, she brings stories to life, makes grammar less intimidating, and connects literature to real life in a way that makes the subject feel relevant. Whether we're analysing a poem or writing an essay, she finds a way to make the process fun and engaging. Her passion for the subject is contagious. Because of her, I've found myself looking forward to English class in a way I never expected. But what truly sets her apart is the way she treats her students. She is patient, kind and always willing to help. She listens, encourages us to share our thoughts and never makes anyone feel small for not understanding something.

Her classroom is a place where everyone feels safe to express themselves, to make mistakes and to grow. She doesn't just teach English; she teaches confidence, respect and empathy. She leads by example, not with strict rules, but with compassion and consistency. She handles everything with grace, even when students are difficult or when things don't go as planned. She's strong but gentle, confident but humble and always full of encouragement.

She doesn't just talk about being a good person; she shows us how. She goes above and beyond what anyone would expect from a teacher. Whether it's staying after class to help someone one-on-one, or simply offering a word of encouragement when someone is having a rough day, she constantly shows that she cares about her students not just as learners, but as people. 1 She's more than just an English teacher. She's a mentor, a role model and an inspiration. I don't think she even realizes how much of a difference she's made in our lives, but I hope one day she knows.

Because of her, I've grown not just as a student, but as a person. I've learned to speak up, to care more deeply and to believe in myself. I often find myself thinking about the kind of person I want to become, and honestly, she's a big part of that picture. I hope to be as good a person as her one day. If I can carry forward the same kindness, patience and passion that she shares with us every day, I know I'll be on the right path.

There are teachers who help you pass a class and then there are teachers who help shape who you are. She is the latter and I will always be grateful for the time I've had in her classroom.