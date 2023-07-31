In land of dreams and wonder,

Where imagination runs free,

Comes a tale of rain and thunder,

A gift from nature's harmony.

The raindrops tap on window panes,

A rhythmic, soothing sound,

They dance upon the rooftops,

boats in puddles, they’re found.

With rainbows in the distance,

And clouds that float on high,

The world gets washed with magic,

Beneath the changing sky.

In rain boots and umbrellas,

We venture out to play,

Splashing through the puddles,

On this wet and wondrous day.

The Earth gets quenched and nourished,

By nature’s gentle tears,

As life blooms all around us,

With every drop it cheers.

So let’s embrace the raindrops,

And let our spirits soar,

For in this liquid symphony,

There’s beauty to explore.

With joy in every raindrop,

And smiles that shine so bright,

We’ll dance amidst the showers,

And cherish this delight.

So here’s to rain’s enchantment,

A gift from skies above,

A reminder of the wonders,

In nature’s endless love.

Chhavi Kanwar,Class: VIII B, Carmel Convent School

It never fell

The ethereal beauty of divine grace,

Stronger than mortals at its base.

The perfect tree did never know,

Its branches never rot and bow.

Leaves curled up in eternal mystery,

Nobody rejoices its history.

Benevolent heart never apart,

Gives it all, kindness never departs.

Selflessness versus greed,

Who will win - ‘the race of need’

Dawn ends down with the day,

The purported gold does not stay.

Madhav Gupta, Class XII A ( Non- medical)

Life

Life is a game, Which we play.

Sometimes it become edgy,

Sometimes become a child’s play.

The decisions of life is bewildered.

Take a deep breath, And make it eath.

Don’t let stress to get better of you,

Imagine a dream and make it true.

Barun Singh, Class IX D, AAR Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi