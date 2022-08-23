Aadhunik Public School, Sidhbari

A 'Capacity Building Programme' on stress management was organised at the school. The resource person Rashmi Ahluwalia, Principal from Cambridge Montessori, enlightened the teachers from various schools about the ways to manage stress. All the 56 teachers who attended programme were guided to manage stress among themselves and also to help students deal with stress. In the programme different case studies were taken up and their solutions were discussed. Different strategies and techniques were also explained to manage stress. The Principal Anjali Dogra and Manager Neelam Sharotri thanked the resource person for guiding the teachers to develop strategies for managing stress.