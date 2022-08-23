Aadhunik Public School, Sidhbari

A 'Capacity Building Programme' on stress management was organised at the school. The resource person Rashmi Ahluwalia, Principal from Cambridge Montessori, enlightened the teachers from various schools about the ways to manage stress. All the 56 teachers who attended programme were guided to manage stress among themselves and also to help students deal with stress. In the programme different case studies were taken up and their solutions were discussed. Different strategies and techniques were also explained to manage stress. The Principal Anjali Dogra and Manager Neelam Sharotri thanked the resource person for guiding the teachers to develop strategies for managing stress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...