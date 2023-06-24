Aaira makes a mark

Aaira Satyarthi, a student of Class II of CL DAV, Panchkula, has made her school proud by winning a silver medal at the Punjab State Karate Championships in the U-7 sub-junior category. The competition was held at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar. The championship witnessed the participation of talented martial artists from various schools across Punjab. Principal Anjali Marriya congratulated Aaira and wished her luck for future endeavours.