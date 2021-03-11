Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The tiny tots celebrated Red Day with enthusiasm. The children and teachers came dressed in red and engaged in different activities to recognise the colour. They were also told about various natural things which are red in colour, like an apple, tomato etc. The kids even brought red eatables in their tiffins. Attractive toys, like planes, balls, balloons, flying discs, flowers and masks of the same colour made the learning environment active and sporty. The motive of celebrating the day was to make the children aware of the colour, its significance and to develop fine motor skills in them.