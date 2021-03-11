Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A debate contest was held on the topics ‘Does modern social media make people less socially active?’ and ‘Is it appropriate to allow students to create their own curriculum?’As many as 30 students of the three houses, ie Agni, Aakash and Prithvi, participated in the competition. Bhumika of Aakash House expressed ideas with eloquent expressions, reasons and appropriate examples and was announced the winner. The School Principal applauded her and appreciated all participants for their efforts.