Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A debate contest was held on the topics ‘Does modern social media make people less socially active?’ and ‘Is it appropriate to allow students to create their own curriculum?’As many as 30 students of the three houses, ie Agni, Aakash and Prithvi, participated in the competition. Bhumika of Aakash House expressed ideas with eloquent expressions, reasons and appropriate examples and was announced the winner. The School Principal applauded her and appreciated all participants for their efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Pakistani terrorists, J-K cop killed in Baramulla encounter
Details of the operation are awaited
To check surge in prices, Centre caps sugar exports
Allows duty-free import of soyabean, sunflower oil | India i...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...