Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2022-23 was held at the school. The newly elected students were conferred with badges and sashes by the Director and the Principal of the school. The students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto of ‘Loyalty, Truth and Honour’ in high esteem. The school Captain and Vice-Captain promised to shoulder the responsibility firmly and efficiently. They urged the students to follow four important things — Academics, Balance, Co curricular activities and Discipline. Principal Manju Sood appreciated and congratulated them. She advised them to be role models for other children and extended a supporting hand to the students' council for the smooth running of the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Family plans cremation at their own land in Musa village, funeral procession on his favourite tractor
Amid tight security, fans pay last respects to the rapper, c...
Modi in Shimla LIVE Updates: PM releases Rs 21,000 crore as 11th instalment of ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ at rally
The rally marks the 8th anniversary of the BJP-led Union gov...
Haryana Police arrest chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat
He is one of the most wanted fraudsters on the Punjab Police...
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
After Patidar quota agitation leader Patel recently resigned...