Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Teej was celebrated with fervour and gaiety at the school. Students, dressed in ethnic and cultural attires, looked amazing. A cultural programme was organised where children recited poems, gave speeches, sang songs and performed Punjabi gidda and other traditional dances on the stage. A mehndi competition was also organised. Children enjoyed playing on the swings, which were beautifully decorated. The celebration was a great way to learn about the culture and preserve it.
