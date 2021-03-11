Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school organised the finale of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by unfurling the national flag on August 15 and a cultural programme on Zoom. Councillor of Sector 41 Hardeep Singh was the guest of honor. He, alongwith the Director of the school H Sood and Principal Manju Sood and other eminent guests unfurled the national flag. The school staff, members of the school parliament and parents of students attended the ceremony.