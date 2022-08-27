Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An educational programme on solid waste management was conducted at the school. N P Sharma, Chief Engineer of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and general manager of Chandigarh Smart City Corporation Limited was invited as the chief guest along with Shankey Jai, Anshu Chandna and the team of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. The students of classes VIII-X participated in the programme with zeal. A motivational speech was also given by the chief guest.