Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school conducted ‘I am a mathematician’ competition for the students of the primary wing. The students participated in number word puzzle activities which challenged their reasoning and creative thinking skills. The purpose of the competition was to teach the students about basic mathematics in a simple and playful manner. All the activities were thoroughly enjoyed by the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river,...
6 killed as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda
2 people were also injured in 2 accidents that took place on...