Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school conducted a vegetable-printing competition for the students of primary wing. Students brought different vegetables and used them creatively to make different imprints by using poster colours. The competition was well-received by the children. The theme was to draw a design of their own and colour with any vegetable. The aim of the completion was to develop creativity in students. The event was full of fun and frolic
