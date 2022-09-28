Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, organised a cleanliness drive under Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan. It was a purpose-driven programme aimed at creating awareness among the students regarding cleanliness and ill-effects of use of plastics. Students brought waste plastic items from home to discard. It was a unique experience for the kids. They were curious to be a part of this drive.
