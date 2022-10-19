A grand fashion show was held at Aanchal International School, Chandigarh. The aim of the event was to promote the creativity of the students and provide a platform to them. The students took part in the show as models and took part in two rounds. They walked on the ramp with grace. They gave a mesmerising performance.
