Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An inter-house rangoli-making competition was organised at the school. All the houses participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Children put in lots of efforts and came up with amazing ideas. They used mirrors, diyas, glitters and other decorative material to beautify their rangolis. The competition motivated the students to perform and outshine in their creative skills. They worked as a team to bring laurels to their house.
