Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Halloween was celebrated with much fun and fanfare by students of the school. The event was organised to encourage the students to appreciate differences in cultures and customs and make them aware of global festivals. Students came dressed as ghosts, witches, vampires, bats, etc, for Halloween celebration and were ready to go for ‘trick or treat’. Students carried out a spooky parade and enjoyed scary fun-filled activities.
