Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An inter-house poetry recitation was organised at the school to honour the martyrs and the men who fought with bravery on the borders to safeguard the country’s honour on Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7. Students participated in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and confidence. The competition inspired the young minds to come forward and recite poems about freedom fighters. The students came up with different poems and recited them with great fondness and zeal. Students enthralled the audience with their reciting skills.
