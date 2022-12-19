Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An educational trip to the Chattbir Zoo was organised for schoolchildren. Children saw a variety of animals and were fascinated by them. It was an enriching and learning experience for the students. The excursion proved out to be an outdoor classroom for the students as they were able to enrich their knowledge.
