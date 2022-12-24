Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A face painting competition was organised by the school. There were 25 groups. Each group had two participants. They used fabric, poster, water and organic colours to paint the faces. Participants painted their partners in various styles, including fantasy and horror. The competition helped the students to exhibit their hidden talents. They came out with their artistic best and creative ideas. Colourful faces, which were beyond recognition, were a delight to see for the students and teachers alike.
