Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The Martyrs' Day was celebrated at Aanchal International School. The programme commenced with a prayer. Students paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi through a skit. They performed a dance to pay homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their life for the nation. Some students also spoke on the importance of the day. They gave presentations that conveyed the message of 'Mahatma Gandhi' who advocated the message of selfless love, sacrifice and humanity.