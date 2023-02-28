Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school organised a fun & educational trip to Bird Park, Chandigarh, for students to promote experiential learning. The students had a hands-on experience outside their academic classroom setting. The tour started with visiting the small aviaries section, followed by the large aviaries. The students saw different aquatic and terrestrial birds. Students were shown display charts to learn about every bird in the enclosure. The students were delighted and also imitated the voices of different birds. The happy faces departed with excitement to share this experience with their families.