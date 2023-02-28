Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school organised a fun & educational trip to Bird Park, Chandigarh, for students to promote experiential learning. The students had a hands-on experience outside their academic classroom setting. The tour started with visiting the small aviaries section, followed by the large aviaries. The students saw different aquatic and terrestrial birds. Students were shown display charts to learn about every bird in the enclosure. The students were delighted and also imitated the voices of different birds. The happy faces departed with excitement to share this experience with their families.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up at 3....
Supreme Court to take up on Tuesday Punjab plea against governor’s refusal to summon Assembly for Budget Session
The apex court will take it up at 3.15pm
Kashmiri Pandit bank guard’s killer eliminated in Pulwama encounter
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar says the ultra killed in an overnig...
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend G20 FMs’ meet in India
Qin’s visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreig...
Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held
Navjot Singh had died of deep stab wounds caused by a sharp-...