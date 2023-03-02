Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of Class X were wished good luck at the school on the first day of their board examination. The Principal and teachers blessed the students by applying tilak on their forehead and encouraging them. The students looked excited and ready to show their hardwork and dedication of the whole year.
