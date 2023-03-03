Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

To infuse the concept of white color to tiny toddlers, the school celebrated White Day. The day revolved around decorating everything white. Kids saw various white-coloured objects and learned to recognise them. Even the classrooms were decorated in-sync with the theme. Moreover, all children and teachers were dressed in white. The aura was immensely peaceful and calming throughout the day. All children participated in activities and spoke confidently.
