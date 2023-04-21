Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Baisakhi. A fete was organised for students and parents. Sardar Hardeep Singh, MC councilor, Sector 41, was the chief guest at the event. The Administrator of the school, Rahul Bir, the Director, Dr Shivangi Rudra Bir, and the Principal, Neeju Rana, welcomed the guests in a traditional way. The Director congratulated the students and parents on Baisakhi and appraised them of the importance of the festival. She also threw light on the religious and historical importance of the festival. She, further, motivated the students to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and promote harmony and brotherhood throughout the world. The Administrator acknowledged and appreciated all students for performing well. The school was decked up with phulkari and flowers. Children came dressed in traditional Punjabi colorful outfits. Many food stalls and games stalls were set up for the children. There were camel rides, bunji jumping and many other interesting activities for the students. The main attraction was the puppet show and the bioscope. Children also presented a cultural programme depicting the rich culture of Punjab.